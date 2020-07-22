Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah has been announced for tonight's WWE NXT episode.

Robert Stone appeared on WWE's The Bump earlier today and announced the women's division match for tonight's episode. Stone and Aliyah tried to sign Blackheart to The Robert Stone Brand two weeks ago, but she turned them down.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated card for tonight:

* Aliyah vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain

* Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic

* NXT General Manager William Regal to make huge announcement