The recent "#SpeakingOut" movement on social media has led to a change in UK laws, according to Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda.

A change will reportedly be made soon to the UK's Sexual Offences Act of 2003. The change in the law will close a loophole regarding relationships between people in positions of trust and minors.

It was noted that the loophole now means that it's legal for pro wrestling trainers to enter into sexual relationships with trainees that are just 16 or 17 years old. That will change next year.

"Discussions that I've been having with the Ministry of Justice on this in recent weeks indicate that there is going to be a change in the law," said Justin Humphreys, who is a member of the Expert Advisory Group on the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment at the Department for International Development.

Several pro wrestlers in the United States and the United Kingdom have lost their jobs due to allegations from the "#SpeakingOut" movement. Ligero was one of the WWE NXT UK talents released after UK indie wrestler Natalie Sykes accused him of sexual harassment that began when she started training with him at age 17. Ligero denied the accusations and said he was speaking with his lawyer about the situation, but WWE released him in late June.

