Kairi Sane is reportedly on her way out of WWE.

As we've noted, there has been talk of Sane returning to Japan to be with her husband, who she just married back in February after a longterm relationship. PWInsider now reports that today's WWE TV taping is scheduled to be Sane's final date with the company.

It was noted that Sane is finishing up on good terms with WWE. She will remain a part of WWE's extended family, but the RAW shows being taped today will be her last under this run with the company.

There's no word yet on how WWE plans to write Sane out of the storylines, but there was talk at one point of doing an injury angle that would have seen Sane taken out by the planned SummerSlam opponent for RAW Women's Champion Asuka. WWE has also recently teased a title match between Sane and Asuka.

Sane signed a three-year deal with WWE in March 2017. She won the Mae Young Classic tournament that year, and would go on to become a one-time WWE NXT Women's Champion. She came to the main roster in April 2019 and has held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles once with Asuka as The Kabuki Warriors.

Stay tuned for updates on Sane's WWE status and news from today's RAW tapings.