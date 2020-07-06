Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater is set to appear on tonight's RAW, according to PWInsider.

Slater was released from his WWE contract back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19.

As we've noted, Slater has been teased for an upcoming Impact Wrestling debut and possible reunion with former WWE partner Rhyno but that has not been confirmed.

Slater took to Twitter this morning and posted the following promo. He captioned the video with another teaser for July 18, which is the date of the Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view. Slater is technically still under contract to WWE until his 90-day non-compete clause expires on July 15.

There's no word yet on what Slater will be doing on tonight's RAW, and if this is a one-time appearance or a return to the roster, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.