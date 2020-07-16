As reported yesterday, the state of Pennsylvania had filed a motion to revoke WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch's February 2020 parole after her latest arrest.

Today, PWInsider confirmed the state issued a bench warrant arrest for Sytch. It's likely she'll be transferred back to Pennsylvania at some point to serve out the rest of her previous sentence.

Originally being scheduled to be released on March 25, she was paroled early after lawyers petitioned for her release at a hearing. Sytch had been in jail since February 23, 2019 after being arrested in Seaside Heights, New Jersey for DWI (then later transferred to PA due to a previous bench warrant), her 6th charge for driving under the influence since 2015.

As noted, earlier this week in New Jersey, Sytch was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle during a second license suspension, Eluding a Police Officer, and Contempt/Violation of a Domestic Violence Restraining Order.