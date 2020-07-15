- Above is the latest WWE Top Ten featuring shocking women's evolution moments. The group included: Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Mickie James' surprise appearance, Bayley destroys her buddies, Charlotte ends Asuka's streak at WrestleMania, Carmella cashes-in on Charlotte, and others.

- Below is video of NXT North American Champion Keith Lee getting his sideplates added to his newly won NXT Championship. Lee defeated Adam Cole to win the title at last week's NXT Great American Bash. The champ is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight's episode of NXT.

EXCLUSIVE: Bask in the glory of @RealKeithLee and his ?????? NXT Championship side plates! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lLzq4Z6Gvr — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 15, 2020

- As seen in the clip below, Arsenal FC entered the second half of its match to Triple H's entrance theme, "The Game."