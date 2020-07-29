A women's division tag team match will open tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

WWE has announced that tonight's opener will see Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae team with NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and Tegan Nox.

Below is the updated listing for tonight's NXT episode:

* Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and Tegan Nox in the opener

* NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner return to action

* Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

* Finn Balor vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher with the winner earning a spot in the Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title at "Takeover: XXX"

* NXT Champion Keith Lee addresses Karrion Kross

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.