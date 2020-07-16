Tegan Nox is known in WWE NXT as "The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard", but it is easy to see why "courageous" is appropriate to describe her as well. With over 205,000 people following her Instagram account, Nox revealed that she was in a relationship with another woman named Sierra St. Pierre.

Nox sat down with Newsweek to discuss the aftermath of coming out as lesbian online.

"My life has always been a 'don't ask, don't tell' situation, but I felt like it was the right time, especially when you've found the right one you're in love with. It was the right time to do that," Nox said. "The reaction has been great. There are a few people who obviously don't agree with that, but 99 percent of the reactions have been positive. I've got texts coming through from so many colleagues and friends. It was nice. It's great to see that there are so many nice people in the world."

Nox says that she had conversations with fellow LGBTQ+ member of the WWE, Sonya Deville, prior to coming out. Deville has experience dealing with both the positive and negative reactions from fans since she came out during WWE Tough Enough Season Six.

"I actually talked to Sonya before I even did this. She was a big, big help," Tegan said. "She gave me her phone number and told me to text her if I needed anything. So we keep in contact quite a lot about it. She's a massive help with the fans, because my family knew but my fans didn't. So she helped me bring it out to the public."

Tegan hopes that WWE is building toward an Evolution 2 event. She was not on the card for the first pay-per-view, and would like a chance to perform at the rumored sequel.

"Like you said, I was unfortunately unable to compete in the first Evolution, but I was lucky enough to be there to watch and witness everything," Nox said. "Now I feel it would be cool to have an Evolution 2—that would mean the world to not only myself but the other women who couldn't compete at the first one. [Women's wrestling] has a fantastic spotlight right now, but we can take it to another level with an Evolution 2."

Tegan is longing for a match with WWE veteran, Molly Holly. She says that she's even willing to lose her hair in the match, similar to how Molly was forced to have her head shaved at WrestleMania 20.

"Oh, Molly Holly. Please give me a Molly Holly match, I just need it. I'm not asking for a lot. Just one match. Let's go, Molly. If you want me to shave my head, I don't care. We'll have a hair vs hair match. Let's go," Tegan finished.

You can see Tegan's Instagram post below: