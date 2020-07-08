2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins have signed with SMAC Entertainment, the company owned by NFL legend Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini, according to Deadline.

SMAC will represent Nikki Bella and Brie Bella for future entertainment projects. The signing comes after SMAC signed Power alum Omari Hardwick to its client roster and launched in-house social media management and digital consulting division SMAC Digital Management.

"We're excited to welcome Brie and Nikki to the SMAC family," said Strahan and Schwartz-Morini in a press release. "They are incredibly talented, versatile and encompass the same work ethic that we pride ourselves on and value most. We look forward to joining forces to help expand on the incredible foundation they've already built for their growing empire."

The Bella Twins' Total Bellas reality show was recently picked up by E! for a sixth season. Nikki is due to give birth to her first child later this summer, while Brie is welcoming her second child around the same time.

SMAC Entertainment, founded in 2011, also represents Erin Andrews, Wiz Khalifa, Curt Menefee, Deion Sanders, October Gonzalez, Tony Gonzalez, Michael Griffin, Bryan Hynson, and others. SMAC's current projects in production include Back in the Game for CNBC, and ABC's hit primetime game show The $100,000 Pyramid. Projects in development include an untitled series based on the life of Netflix's Last Chance U breakout star Brittany Wagner for Charter Spectrum, Cupcake Men for ABC, and Caramel Curves for HBO.

The Bella Twins will also continue to be represented by WME, Leslie Sloane and Jami Kandel at Vision PR, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Strahan also tweeted on the acquisition and said he's ready to get to work with The Bellas.

"I want to officially welcome the @BellaTwins to the #SMACFAM! Let's get to work, ladies! [muscle emoji] @SMAC @ConSchwartz #BigThingsAreHappening #HLYB," he wrote.

Nikki tweeted on the signing and said she can't wait to make magic happen with SMAC.

"So beyond excited to work with such an incredible team of people! Can't wait to make magic happen! [star emoji] [butterfly emoji] N," he wrote.

