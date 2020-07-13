Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* The Elite are hanging out and Nick says they got a text from Chili's, and they want the group to sing the song. Omega reads through the fine print and can't believe the price they are offering, "We're looking for a way out, this is it!" Omega then sees it was sent a week ago and they only have an hour left to respond, they send Brandon Cutler out to get the paperwork printed. Matt comes close to the camera and says they don't realize they might be taking on too much, like when he attempted to run a coffee shop. Matt tries to think of a way out of this situation. 57 minutes go by and everyone quickly signs the paper. Matt is handed the paper and he purposefully drops the pen and goes slowly. Matt then heads under the table, apparently blades, and gets blood all over the contract. The guys are all extremely mad at Matt and let him know about it for quite awhile.

* Frankie Kazarian finally bumps into Matt Hardy to talk about why he's talking funny after they had some beers. Matt says Frankie is "Broken" and is now "Fractured Frankie," but Kazarian doesn't want it to be like that. Matt says he can reverse the effects. Frankie wants Matt to bring it "next loop."

* Kenny in with the medical staff. Colt Cabana says it's been a week, and he should see him. Page pulls Colt in another room and says Omega still wants to kill him. Page says if Colt wants to do his running bit, he'll do it with him, but don't go in and see Omega. Colt says he only likes doing it with Kenny, but he doesn't want to be murdered. Page then tells Colt he should probably get his will figured out and maybe find a nice casket. Nick and Christopher Daniels just walk in (maybe by mistake?)

* Matt Hardy working with Private Party in the ring. They botch a move, Matt tells them to stop and says they botched that sequences. "Broken" Matt explains what a botch, or something that doesn't go as originally planned, is in pro wrestling.

* Cutler talks with Omega about some Melatonin to help them sleep. Matt walks in, sees what they are doing and goes to leave. Omega and Cutler then talk about the benefits of these things. Matt isn't sure and brings up a bunch of reasons why he wouldn't want to put anything like that in his body. Matt is almost convinced to try some, but then says he can't do it, like these pill poppers. Matt then says he can't believe his own friends are trying to make him take sleeping pills, he's not going to do it because he's "Christian AF," and kicks them out.

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds walk into a room and see Kris Statlander on the ground. They tease her a bit and Reynolds says maybe they could recruit her, but Silver says she's a weirdo. They offer up some Kool-Aid, which she gives to her "bootleg Chuck Taylor action figure." She then talks with the figure and it says Silver and Reynolds are "spooky perverts." Statlander says they are a bit too weird for her.

* Clips from Dynamite

* Backstage, MJF and Wardlow are walking down the hall, "Big Money" Matt Hardy bumps into MJF. He compliments MJF's attire, then says he knows MJF has to deal with "internet nobodies," but they don't make narcissistic a-holes like they used to (as he counts a bunch of money). MJF makes fun of Matt's nose, Matt says he has the money to fix it, they scoff at each other and move along.

* "Speaking Spanglish" with Alex Abrahantes, Santana, and Ortiz. "Payne" or when something or something is a pain. Ortiz said Dasha has been a "payne" lately. Santana doesn't believe he said it to her face, Ortiz said he did. Cut to Dash having a meal and hearing the conversation from afar, she takes her flip-flop off and launches it. Santana still asking Ortiz if he actually said that from all these random locations. Ortiz keeps looking around nervously for her, but she's not around. He finally repeats himself and the shoe eventually cracks him in the head.

* AEW Dark, Matt and Nick are ringside to see if Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler are a good tag team.

* This week features The Elite vs. Jurassic Express. Luchasaurus is laying in bed, Panda tries to get him up and moving. Luchasaurus is nervous about the match since those guys brought him in, and doesn't want to hurt them in the match. His friend says he knows how to beat The Elite and can show him. Panda starts singing "Eye of the Tiger" and Luchasaurus gets motivated to get up and moving. Clips of him training, but looks more like he's just cleaning at first. His cleaning motions turn into ways of blocking The Elite's moves, like the superkick. The final thing is Luchasaurus practicing a canadian destroyer into the pool. He can't do it though, says that's what the other guys do, he's never done it before. It looks like he goes to try it, but the camera cuts away.

* Brodie Lee on the phone and is still mad about something. Silver and Reynolds show up and apologize about not recruiting Hangman Page. They say to make up for it, they got Jungle Boy. Lee says he has to see for himself. They walk into the room and from behind we see someone with long hair, Reynolds spins the chair around, but it's not Jungle Boy, it's Griff Garrison. Lee is not happy, at all! He yells for papers, Evil Uno and Grayson are in another room. Uno says he has paper. "You got f---ing Griff Garrison!" Lee yells. "Who the f--- is Griff Garrison?" Uno asks. Lee takes the papers and chucks them at Uno's head. He screams and falls back into a chair.