WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" saw the return of The Fiend.

Tonight's pay-per-view saw the first-ever Wyatt Swamp Fight close the show as the main event. The non-title match featured WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman going up against Bray Wyatt, but there was no official finish, or announcement on a winner.

The cinematic-style match took place away from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and included several interesting moments - Strowman standing over another version of himself and watching as he delivered a shovel shot, Strowman fighting off a few unidentified attackers (including one who caught on fire as Strowman laughed), a female character that appeared to be Sister Abigail attacking Strowman with a snake, a vision of Alexa Bliss trying to lure Strowman by playing off the idea of how he wanted to be with her during their storylines a few years ago, the vision of Bliss possibly taking on the Abigail character while luring Strowman to the attack by Wyatt, a boat in a lake that had fans on social media thinking back to Matt Hardy's Dilapidated Boat and Lake of Reincarnation, and more.

The fight ended with Strowman knocking Wyatt back into a lake. Strowman nodded and said "it's over" but then Wyatt came back from the water and brought Strowman under with him. The water was calm until it started bubbling and turning blood red. That's when The Fiend came from under the water and stared straight ahead at the camera. "Let me in!," The Fiend growled as the pay-per-view went off the air.

While there was no official announcement on the finish or a winner, the WWE website described the finish like this: "That was until Wyatt reemerged from the depths of the swamp, attacking Strowman with the Mandible Claw and pulling him underneath the water with him. Moments later, only "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt resurfaced, with no sign of Strowman."

For what it's worth, the WWE On FOX Twitter account speculated that Wyatt may have won the match.

It's been rumored that the Wyatt Swamp Fight would lead to Wyatt bringing The Fiend back, for a potential title match at WWE SummerSlam on August 23.

The Fiend has been away from WWE TV since defeating John Cena in the Firefly Fun House match during Night One of WrestleMania 36. The regular version of Wyatt, or swamp version, has feuded with Strowman since WrestleMania 36. Strowman retained the title over Wyatt at Money In the Bank in early May. Wyatt then disappeared and Strowman feuded with The Miz and John Morrison, retaining over them in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at WWE Backlash in mid-June. Wyatt originally addressed Strowman on the post-WrestleMania SmackDown episode and warned that he was coming to get his former monster and the WWE Universal Title.

Stay tuned for updates on Wyatt and Strowman. Below are a few shots from WWE's first-ever Wyatt Swamp Fight:

?? He's got the whole world, in his hands

He's got the whole world, in his hands??



The winner of the 'Swamp Fight': @WWEBrayWyatt?!? #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/JrnPjHzznA — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 20, 2020