- Above is the Kickoff pre-show video for tonight's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view, featuring hosts Scott Stanford and Peter Rosenberg. Tonight's Kickoff will also feature Kevin Owens vs. Murphy in singles action. There are also appearances by Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T, Kayla Braxton, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day with WWE Producer & Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, and others.

- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter this evening and posted a photo from when he carried Dolph Ziggler on his back during their run together as RAW Tag Team Champions. McIntyre commented on how he's always carried Ziggler, and how tonight he will finally close that chapter of his life.

"A photo has never been more perfect, to sum up our history. Tonight I'll finally close this chapter of my life #ExtremeRules," Drew wrote.

Below is Drew's full tweet, along with footage of Ziggler arriving to the WWE Performance Center and relishing the advantage he has going into tonight's match because he's still not revealing the stipulation until it's time for the bout. Ziggler says he's enjoying the mental edge he has by keeping the stipulation a secret.