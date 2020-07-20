- Above is a full recap video for WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view from Sunday night.

- WWE fans have voted for the Wyatt Swamp Fight as their favorite match from last night's pay-per-view. As noted, that non-title match saw WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman go up against Bray Wyatt, and ended with the return of The Fiend.

WWE issued the following Twitter poll on last night's show and with 49,058 votes, 33.8% voted for the Swamp Fight as their favorite match. 24.5% went with RAW Women's Champion Asuka defending against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks while 25.2% voted for Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and 16.5% voted for the "Eye For An Eye" match between Rey Mysterio and winner Seth Rollins.

Which was your favorite match at The Horror Show at WWE #ExtremeRules? — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020

- The medic who helped Rey Mysterio to the back after his "Eye For An Eye" loss to Seth Rollins was WWE referee Steven Kai Douglas. Douglas joined another referee and Rey's son Dominick in escorting the veteran wrestler backstage after the fake eyeball spot that won Rollins the match.