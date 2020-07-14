- Above is the premiere of The R-Truth Game Show, featuring WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth as the host. The contestants for this first episode are Sheamus and Alexa Bliss. The R-Truth Game Show is also available on the free version of the WWE Network.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett turns 53 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley turns 49.

- WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has been announced for WWE's The Bump on Wednesday morning, which will celebrate five years of the Women's Revolution. As noted before, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will also appear this week.