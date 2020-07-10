Former WWE Champion The Rock is the now the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram.

Hopper HQ has published their list of the richest celebrities on Instagram for 2020, and The Great One is now listed at #1. This is based off Rock's 187,300,000 followers.

The social media company notes that Rock is able to charge advertisers $1,015,000 for a sponsored post, if he wanted to.

Rock takes the top spot from Kylie Jenner. Jenner, who is now ranked #2, is able to charge $986,000 per sponsored post based off her 181,500,000 followers. It was reported in 2019 that Jenner made around $1.2 million on a sponsored post.

There are 221 celebrities on the list and the only other star with ties to pro wrestling is Ronda Rousey. She ranks #62 and is able to charge $60,300 per sponsored post, based off her 13,100,000 followers.

Below are a few of Rock's recent Instagram posts: