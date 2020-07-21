WWE SummerSlam plans for RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits should be confirmed soon.

The original plan for SummerSlam called for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to defend their titles against Andrade and Angel Garza, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

Last night's RAW saw Andrade and Garza lose a non-title match to The Street Profits. After the match, Zelina Vega interrupted a backstage talk between Garza and Andrade, who were no longer frustrated with each other, but frustrated with the loss. They assured Vega that they are on the same page, and she told them to prove it.

It's possible that we will see Andrade and Garza earn a title shot from Ford and Dawkins in the coming weeks, to set up the SummerSlam match.

WWE had considered the title match for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules this past Sunday, but that obviously didn't happen as Ford and Dawkins had been away from WWE TV in recent weeks.

Above is post-RAW footage of Ford and Dawkins interviewing Sarah Schreiber about their non-title win over Andrade and Garza last night. Dawkins comments on taking some time off to welcome his new child. They wrapped the promo by declaring that they want all the smoke.

Stay tuned for updates on plans for Andrade and Garza vs. The Street Profits.