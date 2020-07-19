Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura are your new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.
The opening match of WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" tonight saw Cesaro and Nakamura capture the straps by winning a Tables Match over Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day.
The finish saw Cesaro hit a big top rope powerbomb on Kofi, putting him through two stacked tables on the floor at ringside.
This is the first blue brand title reign for Cesaro and Nakamura together. Cesaro is now a two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion. The New Day won the titles back on April 17 by defeating The Usos and former champions The Miz and John Morrison in a Triple Threat on SmackDown.
Below are a few shots of tonight's title change from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL:
