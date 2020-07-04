This year's NJPW Dominion goes down on July 12 in Osaka Jo Hall with IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito awaiting his challenger. The winner of the New Japan Cup — either Kazuchika Okada or EVIL — takes on Naito in the main event of next week's show.

Last night, NJPW announced two more title matches for the event, first up is NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi defending against SHO. The two crossed paths in the New Japan Cup with SHO picking up a win over the champion.

The other title bout will be IWGP Tag Team Champions Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi defending against Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. More matches are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Last year's Dominion main event was Kazuchika Okada retaining the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Chris Jericho.