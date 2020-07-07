Taz is set to make a major announcement during Night Two of AEW's Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite on TNT.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening and said Tony Schiavone will be interviewing Taz and his client Brian Cage tomorrow night on Dynamite, to promote the upcoming match with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. There's no word yet on what Taz has to announce, but Khan guaranteed it will "send shockwaves through the world of professional wrestling."

"Also tomorrow night at Night 2 of the Fyter Fest on #AEWDynamite on TNT, @OfficialTAZ & Brian Cage @MrGMSI_BCage will be interviewed by @tonyschiavone24, and Taz will make an announcement that I guarantee will send shockwaves through the world of professional wrestling!," Khan wrote.

Below is the updated line-up for Fyter Fest Night Two along with Khan's full tweets:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

* Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

* Colt Cabana, Brodie Lee and Stu Grayson vs. SCU

* Nyla Rose will be in action

* Taz and Brian Cage interview with Tony Schiavone

* FTR and The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros, The Butcher and The Blade

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defend against Private Party

Tomorrow night at Fyter Fest Night 2 on #AEWDynamite, it will surely be a crazy wild brawl when @JANELABABY takes on @LanceHoyt Archer, accompanied by @JakeSnakeDDT!



Lance vs. Joey: This Ain't *NSYNC. pic.twitter.com/tTSUbKuLnA — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 7, 2020

Also tomorrow night at Night 2 of the Fyter Fest on #AEWDynamite on TNT, @OfficialTAZ & Brian Cage @MrGMSI_BCage will be interviewed by @tonyschiavone24, and Taz will make an announcement that I guarantee will send shockwaves through the world of professional wrestling! pic.twitter.com/1dnkI0BiCE — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 7, 2020