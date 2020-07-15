- Above is the AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen post-show with Alex Abrahantes.

- It was announced at the beginning of tonight's show that Tony Schiavone wouldn't be on commentary. Schiavone's COVID-19 test was slow to come back and was asked to stay home. Commentary said there wasn't anything to be concerned about and it was done out of an abundance of caution. Taz replaced him for the first part of the show, Chris Jericho worked the second half.

- Chris Jericho has brought TV ratings talk to Dynamite, bringing it up during his promo on tonight's Dynamite. Jericho said that the 18-49 demographic is the one that matters and the one that he never loses. Jericho then referred to himself as the "Demo God" on multiple occasions. NXT has won the overall viewers the last couple weeks, but AEW continues to win the 18-49 demo.

Jericho mostly talked about Orange Cassidy and how he'll never get another rematch after beating him last week. Cassidy eventually came out and doused the Inner Circle with a lot orange juice. Later on commentary, Jericho said Cassidy will get his rematch.