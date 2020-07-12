- The above video is every Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar match! Some of the matches include Lesnar vs. Taker at Unforgiven 2002 and when Lesnar broke Taker's streak at WrestleMania 30.

- This week in WWE is Women's Evolution Week!

WWE tweeted a video of the top 10 debuts from the Women's Evolution:

10. The Riott Squad

9. Nia Jax

8. Ember Moon

7. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

6. The IIconics

5. Asuka

4. Shayna Baszler

3. Bayley

2. Ronda Rousey

1. Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, & Charlotte Flair

Below you can see the video:

- NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee had a few words for his friend Dominik Dijakovic. He wrote about their bond and that one day they will be in the main event at WrestleMania.

Lee tweeted, "We beat the crap out of each other. Our bond strengthens through combat every time. Because of that, this is forever my dude. One day we will main event #Wrestlemania. And we'll beat the crap out of each other again. Big shoutout to @dijakovicwwe. I love that guy. #FeastYourEyes"