One of the highlights of AEW Fyter Fest week one was the entrance of "The Best Friends", which saw Trent's mother, Sue, appear in her van to drop the team off. Sports Illustrated caught up with Sue and chatted with her about the memorable moment with the duo.

"I loved having that moment with my son," Sue Marasciulo said. "I used to drive him everywhere. He first started wrestling in this old garage when he was only 15. It was an hour from where we lived, but he was so insistent on going. The other kids were 19 and 20, so there was a big age difference, but he said, 'I've got to do this,' so I said OK."

Sue mentioned how dedicated Trent had always been to the art of pro wrestling, and she believed from the start that he would find success chasing his dream.

"I always believed he could turn this into a career because of his dedication," said Marasciulo. "There would be nights when he couldn't come to dinner on time because he was watching WWE. He'd be watching something in slow-mo, studying a wrestler's move, and he'd call to me and say, 'I'll be right there! This is important!' He was 24-7 with wrestling. I was hoping he would be this successful and happy in his career."

Sue revealed that it was actually Trent (Greg Marasciulo) who came up with the idea to have her drop them off for The Best Friends entrance at Fyter Fest. She was initially nervous to appear on the show, but was excited to hear that people backstage praised the moment.

"This was Greg's idea," said Marasciulo. "He texted me last week and said, 'Hey Ma, how would you like to drive us into the ring on TV?' And I was like, 'What?' He needed to check to make sure it was OK. Once he found out that it was, I said, 'Sure, why not.' So he flew into Myrtle Beach, and we drove into Jacksonville together. It was so much fun. I was so, so nervous. At the same time, when it was done, I was so, so excited. Everyone said it went well. I never thought, after all those car rides, we'd ever have something like this happen. It was such a special, important moment, and it was such a good feeling to be able to share it with my Greggy."

Trent actually took to Twitter and commented on the subject of Sports Illustrated interviewing his mom. "Sports illustrated interview with my mom her ego is getting out of control for real," he wrote.

You can see the full tweet below: