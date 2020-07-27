WWE Hall of Famer Triple H has partnered with Motörhead for a new line of products, including a limited-edition vinyl album, apparel, and more.

The line officially launched today, on The Game's 51st birthday. Triple H was close with Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister, who passed away in 2015.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the new line, along with a look at some of the items: