- As noted, Mercedes Martinez will return to WWE NXT TV during Night Two of the Great American Bash next Wednesday night. Above is the final "coming soon" vignette for the ring veteran and former Mae Young Classic competitor.

- WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart turns 63 years old today while WWE referee Charles Robinson turns 56 and former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty, who now works at the WWE Performance Center, turns 47.

- Triple H took to Twitter after Night One of the Great American Bash last night and praised the show, also looking ahead to next week's Night Two.

"Start to finish, #NXTGAB delivered and that was only night one... Get ready for NEXT WEEK, you haven't seen anything yet!!! #WWENXT," he wrote.

As noted, next week's show will feature Mercedes' return, Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae in a Street Fight, Legado Del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Drake Maverick in a six-man match, plus the big Winner Takes All main event between NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and NXT Champion Adam Cole. Below is Triple H's full tweet: