- Above, The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Edge, and others talked about "wrestlers' court" that took place behind-the-scenes. Taker was typically the judge when someone needed to receive some kind of punishment for breaking a rule.

"Yeah, you might get called out and embarrassed a little bit, but then it's what do you do with it from there," Undertaker said. "I try to give some type of advice so there was actually some content to merit what was happening."

- Two-time NBA Champion and TNT Analyst Kenny "The Jet" Smith joined this WWE's The Bump earlier today. During his interview, Smith was asked for his thoughts on the 2-on-2 basketball game between The Viking Raiders and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits that took place in May.

"Offensively, they are... challenged," Smith responded. "Defensively, they are... challenged."

What an honor it is to have @TheJetOnTNT joining us today on #WWETheBump! ?? pic.twitter.com/c9ZQ7Tj96i — WW''s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 19, 2020

- Dominik Dijakovic gave big praise to Bianca Belair for her in-ring talent, saying she's already the most talented he's seen.

"For what it's worth, in my opinion @BiancaBelairWWE has the most untapped potential of any professional wrestler I've ever seen," Dijakovic wrote. "I genuinely believe that she is already the most talented female in-ring performer in a number of different facets."