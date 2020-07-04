Bully Ray is reportedly done with Ring of Honor, according to PWInsider. Ray's contract with the promotion expired on April 1.

The two sides had planned out and agreed upon his exit as he was originally expected to stay through Supercard of Honor over WrestleMania 36 weekend to close out his story with Maria Manic. Obviously that — and numerous other shows — was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The report continued that there's no heat between Ray and ROH, but rather just a "realization that he had done all he could do there" right now. He debuted back in early 2017 at Manhattan Mayhem VI.

The WWE Hall of Famer is now a free agent and is able to sign with any promotion.