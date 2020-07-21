AEW President Tony Khan gave a bit of a hint as to who AEW TNT Champion Cody will defend his title against on tomorrow's Dynamite. It looks like his opponent will be someone from outside of AEW as it will be a "top independent wrestler" going against the champ.

"Tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite, @CodyRhodes will defend the TNT Championship against one of the top independent wrestlers in the world!" Khan wrote. "It's part of a huge card and what I promise will be a great episode of #AEW Dynamite tomorrow night on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT!"

Below is the updated card:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

* Taz and FTW Champion Brian Cage will appear

* Cody Rhodes defends the TNT Title against a top independent wrestler

* MJF will be in action

* Ivelisse vs. Diamante

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Jurassic Express

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Young Bucks (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Hangman Page vs. Five (with Brodie Lee)