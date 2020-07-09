WWE is reportedly looking at resuming events with fans in the fall.

It was reported this week by @Wrestlevotes that WWE is now looking at the end of September as a restart date for live audiences. They noted that this is the idea now that SummerSlam is off the table.

WWE officials were still hoping to hold SummerSlam at the TD Garden in Boston in late August, but it was recently reported that the decision has been made to hold SummerSlam from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

WWE was forced to change their entire schedule back in March due to COVID-19, but it looks like things will be returning to normal this fall. Everything is still up in the air at this point and nothing has been confirmed, but we will keep you updated.