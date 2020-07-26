Nyla Rose's new manager in AEW, Vickie Guerrero, took to her show, Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, to discuss her arrival in All Elite Wrestling. She recalled her experience on Chris Jericho's cruise, and how being around so much pro wrestling inspired her to get involved in the industry again.

"I think it was me being on [Chris Jericho's cruise]. You're surrounded by all the wrestling fans and you see the shows every night," Vickie explained. "Me being from where I've been with WWE, your brain starts ticking and you start getting ideas. And interviewing the women, most of them were babies at the time except for Penelope. We had ref Aubrey on the panel, Allie and they all sort of had their own storyline going. But I looked at Nyla during the podcast and I thought, man, she would be so much fun to manage.

"Despite mentioning it, and of course she loved the idea. And of course, we teased the crowd from the cruise," Guerrero added. "We had good feedback, but of course, it had to go back to AEW and people had to discuss this. But that was my dream; I said, 'Well God, if this is going to happen then it's meant to be, and if not, then it's okay'... Now, my dream has come true. Nyla and I have some really cool ideas and stuff that we want to plan out for our storylines. There are a lot of women in AEW that we are going to be able to target and that will be the fun part of it."

Vickie has quite the legacy behind her in WWE. As a former SmackDown General Manager, Vickie was at one point generating levels of heat from the crowd that some stars could only dream of. She also took part in certain storylines with her late, great husband, Eddie Guerrero.

Despite those achievements, Vickie says that AEW is a place where she wants to reinvent her character. She explained how her time with AEW up until this point has reminded her how much she loves the business.

"I don't want to be the same character that was at WWE coming into AEW. It's time for me to reinvent myself," Vickie stated. "I have a new roster and a, as they say, a new playground that's gonna excite me to interact with the different people on the roster. I think that's going to have me enjoy this a lot more. I forgot how exciting [it is], and the love I have for inside the ring... It has been a fun ride. I can't wait for the next time I'm out there."