With WWE scheduled to report their second quarter 2020 results next Thursday, July 30th, several WWE executives have sold company stock.

WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie McMahon, EVP of Television Production Kevin Dunn, EVP of Operations Bradley Blum, Corporate Controller Mark Kowal and General Counsel Brian Nurse all sold stock on Tuesday at a price of $46.26 per share. It was noted in the SEC filings that the transactions consist "of a portion of vesting stock units withheld by the Company to pay withholding taxes priced at the close of business on July 20, 2020."

Vince McMahon sold 12,762 shares worth $590,370.12. McMahon owns 69,421 of the Company's Class A common stock following the transaction.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque sold 10,628 shares worth $491,651.28, while Stephanie McMahon sold 11,167 shares totaling $516,585.42.

Dunn sold 21,809 shares (worth $1,008,884.34), Blum sold 6,735 shares ($311,561.11), Kowal sold 2,613 shares ($120,877.38), and Nurse sold 146 shares worth $6753.96.

As noted, WWE will report its second quarter 2020 results next Thursday, July 30th after the close of the market. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and Interim CFO, Frank A. Riddick, will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the call.