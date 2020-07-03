Vince McMahon has reportedly pulled Shayna Baszler from WWE TV.

It was reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince has soured on the former NXT Women's Champion and stopped her push, pulling her from RAW for the time being.

Vince is said to be down on Baszler because he never conceptually grasped the in-ring style that an MMA fighter should use in pro wrestling. It was also said by the Observer that Baszler doesn't "check his buttons" when it comes to women in pro wrestling.

Baszler had worked with Paul Heyman for much of her run, but Vince made the decision on Baszler before Heyman was recently removed from his creative job as Executive Director of the red brand.

Regarding Heyman's release from the behind-the-scenes role, it was said that no one really knows the reason for the change past the bad RAW ratings. It was said that people in WWE saw the move coming before Heyman was let go from that position, but in hindsight it appears Vince didn't agree with Heyman on the potential of a lot of the wrestlers Heyman was trying to build the brand around.

Heyman is still with WWE as an on-air talent but there's been no word on when he and Brock Lesnar will return. There's also no word on when Baszler will be brought back but she hasn't been used since defeating Natalya in a Submission Match on the May 18th episode of RAW. As previously reported, Becky Lynch had pitched the idea of losing the RAW Women's Championship to Baszler at WrestleMania this past April, however that was nixed.

"I actually thought I was going to lose the title at WrestleMania, which I also pitched, that was the end of it," Lynch said on The Bellas Podcast. "Plans change."

As noted earlier, WWE is reportedly writing Kairi Sane out of the company as she is returning to Japan to be with her husband, who she married in February. There was talk at one point of having Baszler or Charlotte Flair be the one to send Sane out of WWE, which would then set up a title match with RAW Women's Champion Asuka at SummerSlam. There's no word yet on if Baszler was still being considered for this spot. You can click here for the story on Sane's WWE status.

Stay tuned for updates on Baszler's WWE status.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

