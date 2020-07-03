WWE's Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sales & Partnerships John Brody recently appeared on the SportsPro podcast and talked about WWE expansion into Latin America, and operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE has produced their TV shows from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL since March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but there is still hope that they will resume shows in arenas soon. Brody said WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is ready to run arenas once again as long as they can open up safely.

"Yeah look, first of all, if people will open arenas safely, we're in it," Brody said. "Our Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has said we're ready to go and entertain and put smiles on people's faces so we look forward to the next step in the transition."

Regarding WWE sponsors and how they've meshed in with how WWE has adjusted to the COVID-19 era, Brody talked about how important communication is. He also noted that WrestleMania printing sponsor Snickers was supposed to host an event at Raymond James Stadium earlier this year before plans were changed due to COVID. He also said they have communicated with their major partners to bring them closer to the action.

"For our partners, first thing and I learned this a long time ago; the most important thing is to communicate," Brody said. "We communicated with them at the beginning in March about what our plans were for WrestleMania. We talked to partners like Snickers who's been the presenting sponsor for WrestleMania for five consecutive years. We talked to them about ways we're gonna have to change our approach a little bit. We were planning a large event prior to WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium that Snickers was gonna present live music and all those things. You can't do that, so do you evolve what we've worked on with Mars and Cricket and all of our major partners was to give them more opportunity inside the pay-per-view to touch the content and to be closer to the action."

