WWE officials are currently working on various plans for the 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view.

As noted last week, WWE officially announced that SummerSlam will not be taking place at the TD Garden in Boston, MA, due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE's announcement noted that the company would be announcing a new location soon, indicating that they were considering a venue outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Word now is that WWE has considered an outdoor location for the biggest event of the summer, according to PWInsider. Apparently this could go for one of the top matches, if not the whole card.

Furthermore, WWE officials have also discussed moving SummerSlam to a local beach or a boat. This would see all or some of the matches held at the beach or a boat, not just a special match.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly wants to do something "wacky" for SummerSlam this year, according to Wrestling Observer Live.

It was previously reported that Vince did not want to hold SummerSlam at the Performance Center this year. The new report mentioned how Vince doesn't want SummerSlam to be just another event in an empty venue, filled with mask-wearing members of a crowd.

WWE will likely have to make the announcement soon as we move into August this week. SummerSlam is scheduled to air on August 23, with the main card beginning at 7pm ET on the WWE Network.

Stay tuned for updates on the SummerSlam event.