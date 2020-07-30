- WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green reads "mean tweets" from wrestling fans in the latest video from her personal YouTube channel, seen above.

- Today's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be another "Best Of" episode. This episode will feature Noam Dar vs. then-NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne in the first-ever NXT UK TV main event, Mark Andrews vs. Joseph Conners, plus Xia Brookside vs. Isla Dawn. There will also be new comments from some of the Superstars.

Below is WWE's announcement on the episode:

Relive classic bouts featuring Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews and Isla Dawn today on NXT UK Fans can revisit three outstanding matches today on NXT UK. Today's special Best of NXT UK episode includes classic bouts that feature Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Isla Dawn and more. Included is the first main event of the very first edition of NXT UK, featuring Dunne, then-NXT United Kingdom Champion, battling Noam Dar. The NXT UK Universe can also relive Andrews taking on Joseph Conners at the 2019 Download Festival, and Dawn facing Xia Brookside in January 2019. Catch these incredible matches, streaming at 3 ET/8 BST today on the award-winning WWE Network!

- NXT UK Champion WALTER took to Twitter today to comment on The Undisputed Era attacking NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium on last night's show. The attack came after Imperium's win over Ever-Rise as The Undisputed Era was looking to make a statement.

WALTER wrote, "Well, they couldnt beat three of us in January....."

WALTER was referring to the match between Imperium and The Undisputed Era at WWE Worlds Collide back in January, which saw Imperium get the win despite Alexander Wolfe suffering an injury early in the eight-man match.

Cole also tweeted on last night's attack and wrote, "Then. Now. Forever. #UndisputedERA"

WALTER and Wolfe have been away from NXT TV due to the coronavirus travel restrictions. There is no word yet on when they will be able to return to the United States.

Below are the full tweets from Cole and WALTER, along with video from last night's attack: