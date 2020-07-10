On August 7, 2020, indie wrestling promotion "Warrior Wrestling" will be holding the first major wrestling show in the Chicago area in 5 months. They posted a set of detailed health and safety guidelines that are expected to be followed if you attend the show.

"Wrestling is back! On 8/7, we're proud to present…WARRIOR WRESTLING: FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS. The first major wrestling show in the Chicago area in 5 months! Outdoors, in the football stadium, with all IL Phase 4 safety guidance in effect! Tickets: https://warriorwrestling.net!"

AEW's Brian Cage, MLW's Brian Pillman Jr., and Impact Wrestling's "The Rascalz" will all be a part of the Friday Night Lights show from Warrior Wrestling. Tickets are $35 if you are sitting in the bleachers, or $45 if you are closer to the action and sitting on the field.

Their three pages of safety precautions include staying 5 yards apart during the show, wearing masks throughout the entire show, and getting temperature checks before entering.

You can see the full tweet from Warrior Wrestling below: