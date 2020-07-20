Several recently released WWE Superstars are now free agents but don't expect to see them on AEW Dynamite this week.

The WWE Superstars who were released back in April due to company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19 saw their 90-day non-compete clauses expire last week. It's believed that at least a few of the wrestlers will end up in AEW, but there's no way they can debut, at least in the ring, on this Wednesday's Dynamite episode as this show was taped last week, before their non-competes expired.

Saturday's Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view saw several of the wrestlers appear for that company - EC3, Eric Young, Heath Slater, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Some of the other wrestlers who are now free agents include Aiden English, Curt Hawkins, Primo and Epico Colon, Erick Rowan, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Lio Rush, Maria Kanellis, Mike Kanellis, No Way Jose, Rusev, Zack Ryder, and Sarah Logan, who is now pregnant.

Speaking of Kanellis, he is back to using his real name - Mike Bennett. He announced on Twitter that he is taking bookings once again.

"Hey Guys, I can now officially take bookings. Let's have some fun. Email: [email protected]," Mike wrote.

There's no word yet on which recently released WWE Superstars are expected to sign with AEW, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.