New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay was accused of blackballing a UK wrestler named Pollyanna after she spoke out about the abuse she had allegedly suffered at the hands of one of Ospreay's friends, Scott Wainwright.

Will actually tweeted out a statement back in 2017 regarding the accusations, where he wrote, "Think it's disgusting that people can use social media to accuse people of sexual assault. More than a handful of people know the real you. Trying to use your position to isolate and assault someone is pathetic."

It was later confirmed by independent wrestling company IWL that Ospreay indeed asked them to remove Pollyanna from one of their shows. Ospreay would respond by retweeting that statement from 3 years ago along with a lengthy apology issued out to Pollyanna for what he had done.

"Here is a statement regarding my deleted tweet from 3 years ago. More importantly my apology to Pollyanna. If there is anything more I can do please reach out & keep Speaking Out. Please know I have committed any crime & I am one of the good guys, I'm just severely uneducated," Will wrote.

She would answer his message still upset about the entire ordeal. "You are not sorry. You did blacklist me. When I first messaged your friend's Mrs, you then told everyone I had lied about us sleeping together. I know, I have sources from so many different people telling me Bea would be saying awful things about me in a locker room," Pollyanna responded.

In an update, Will Ospreay is reportedly "not doing great" and has been coping with depression, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. It was noted that along with the accusations made against him, the unexpected passing of Hana Kimura, as well as the fact that Will hasn't wrestled a match since mid-March are all prominent issues affecting his mental health.

Earlier this week, Ospreay suggested that he has even contemplated committing suicide.

"Few weeks ago, I came very close to something I know I'd regret," Ospreay wrote. "I'm still dragging my feet but I'm getting better. I'm still smiling, barely but a smile nonetheless.

"Suicide isn't an option even when you feel like you've dropped the world, learning and pushing forward to be better is an option."

You can see the tweets between Will and Pollyanna below, as well as Ospreay's Instagram story post:

Here is a statement regarding my deleted tweet from 3 years ago.



More importantly my apology to Pollyanna.



If there is anything more I can do please reach out & keep Speaking Out.



Please know I have committed any crime & I am one of the good guys, I'm just severely uneducated. pic.twitter.com/xJ3kb5wJe2 — ???? ??????? • ????????? (@WillOspreay) June 20, 2020

You are not sorry. You did blacklist me. When I first messaged your friend's Mrs, you then told everyone I had lied about us sleeping together. I know, I have sources from so many different people telling me Bea would be saying awful things about me in a locker room. https://t.co/CvGSm1temv — Pollyanna (@GothicLolly) June 20, 2020