WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong for tomorrow's NXT episode on the USA Network.

The match was made after recent social media comments between Gargano and Strong. Last week's NXT episode saw Strong and Gargano lose a Triple Threat to Bronson Reed, with the winner earning a spot in the Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title at the upcoming "Takeover: XXX" event.

Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow's NXT episode:

* Finn Balor vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher with the winner earning a spot in the Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title at "Takeover: XXX"

* NXT Champion Keith Lee addresses Karrion Kross

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano