WWE NXT General Manager William Regal is set to make a "huge announcement" on this week's episode.

WWE announced during tonight's RAW that Regal will appear during Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network to make a big announcement. There's no word yet on what Regal has to say.

Below is the updated line-up for this week's NXT show:

* NXT General Manager William Regal will make a "huge announcement"

* Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain

* Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic

Stay tuned for updates on Wednesday's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.