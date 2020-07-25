The legendary TV host, actor, and singer, Regis Philbin, passed away today at the age of 88, according to TMZ. Although not confirmed by his family, a source told TMZ he suffered a heart attack at his home in Manhattan, New York.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," the family said in a statement to People. "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Starting his career in 1955, Philbin hosted numerous shows including Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, and Live! with Regis and Kelly. Philbin interviewed wrestlers such as, "Classy" Freddie Blassie, The Rock, John Cena, Sgt. Slaughter, and the Iron Sheik.

Wrestling fans will remember his WrestleMania VII celebrity guest appearance, which featured his interview with The Undertaker and Paul Bear.

As seen in the video above, he also congratulated WWE on RAW making it to 1000 episodes.

"I've been a fan of sports entertainment my whole life," Philbin said in his message to WWE. "When I started my first talk show in San Diego, many years ago, it was with The Destroyer. He was tough, fun — one of my favorite guests — and I've been hooked ever since."