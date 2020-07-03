Welcome to Wrestling Inc's WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

Intro song. (Hail the Crown)

Byron Saxton and former NXT cruiserweight champion Drew Gulak welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. This is Gulak's second week in the row serving as guest commentator. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott makes his way to the ring for our opening contest. He'll be taking on Matt Martel from Ever Rise, who is accompanied by his tag partner Chase Parker.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott versus Matt Martel

Tie-up. Martel with a quick arm-drag. He taunts Swerve by using his own catchphrase against him. He locks in a headlock...Swerve bounces him off the ropes and takes him down with a shoulder block but Swerve pops right back up and hits a dropkick and an arm-drag in succession. Martel responds by trapping Swerve in the corner...Swerve fights out and uses a headscissor to regain the advantage. Back and forth chop strikes...Swerve now has Martel in the corner and chops away. He snapmares Martel to the center and connects with another stiff chop. Running uppercut from Swerve takes Martel off his feet. Swerve goes up but Parker jumps from the apron. Referee calls for the bell.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott wins by disqualification

Ever-Rise continue to stomp Swerve down. Tony Nese surprisingly runs in to make the save and run Ever-Rise off. He asks Swerve if he's okay, then demands that this turn into a tag match. Swerve seems hesitant as he and Nese have been feuding, but agrees to partner up. The referee announces that this is an official match.

Ever-Rise versus Tony Nese/Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

Parker jumps Swerve from behind to give Ever-Rise the early advantage. Quick tag to Parker, who stomps Swerve in the gut in the corner. Swerve reverses a suplex...Nese calls for a tag from the corner...Swerve doesn't tag him in yet. Nese with a blind-tag. Nese muscles Parker to the mat and applies a rear chinlock. Nese brings Parker to the corner and tags in Swerve...double suplex for a nearfall. Swerve works Parker over but he walks into a drop-toe hold. Martel tags back in and drives his elbow into Swerve's head. Ever-Rise continues to wear Swerve down...even after a comeback attempt. Martel goes to knock Nese off the apron but Nese cartwheels and superkicks him. Nese gets the hot tag...running combination. He connects with a running elbow. Martel tries to toss Nese...he dumps him over the top, then transitions into his signature springboard moonsault. Gory bomb by Parker. Both teams are down...this leads into a hockey fight...Swerve and Martel fight to the outside...Nese nearly knockouts out Parker with a spin kick and Running Nese. He tags in Swerve...double-stomp lands. It's over.

Tony Nese/Isaiah "Swerve" Scott win by pinfall

Nese and Swerve celebrate together. Swerve still seems hesitant to trust Nese but the segment ends without any confrontation.

Cut to NXT from two nights ago. Current cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar was cutting a promo when Drake Maverick ran in...the champ's faction beat him down but Breezango ran in to make the safe. The new trio will be taking on Legado Del Fantasma on next week's Great American Bash part two.

Main event time. Leon Ruff and Liam Gray make their way to the ring. They'll be taking on Legado Del Fantasma's (Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde), who are led to the ring by Santos Escobar.

Legado Del Fantasma versus Leon Ruff/Liam Gray

Mendoza runs through Ruff with a shoulder tackle. He thrusts his shoulder into Ruff three times, then whips him down to the mat. Mendoza makes easy work of Ruff, even hitting a middle-rope moonsault to the delight of the champ. Wilde tags in...double eblow from Legado Del Fantasma, followed by more tandem offense. Mendoza shows off his power with a spinning fallaway slam. Gray manages to tag in but Mendoza nearly kills him with a running lariat. Twisting suplex from Mendoza. Wilde tags in...they hit a Russian-leg sweep/sic kick combo for an easy win.

Legado Del Fantasma wins by pinfall

The champion Escobar stands tall with Mendoza and Wilde. Commentary asks if anyone can stop this new dominant faction.

That's the show friends.