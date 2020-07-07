WWE Studios and A&E are currently working on the "Biography" series for WWE Hall of Famers.

It was first announced in April 2019 that WWE was partnering with A&E to release documentaries on five WWE Legends under the popular "Biography" series - Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Booker T, Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin. The Savage, Piper and Booker docs were originally scheduled to premiere in the spring of 2020, while the Austin and Michaels specials were scheduled to air in 2021. It's likely that the premiere dates have been pushed back due to COVID-19.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley noted on Twitter today that he was just filming interviews for the Austin documentary.

"Just spent a couple really enjoyable hours being interviewed for the upcoming @steveaustinBSR documentary on @AETV," Foley tweeted. "Don't worry, kid - I put you over!"

It was revealed back in mid-June that WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Ron Simmons were doing interviews in Atlanta for the first documentary of the series, which will be on Booker.

The two-hour documentaries were being produced by WWE Studios for A&E. The Savage, Piper and Booker specials have been in pre-production since the announcement was first made in April 2019.

Stay tuned for updates on A&E's "Biography" series on WWE Hall of Famers. You can see Foley's full tweet below, along with the original announcement from A&E and WWE issued in April of last year:

Just spent a couple really enjoyable hours being interviewed for the upcoming @steveaustinBSR documentary on @AETV



Don't worry, kid - I put you over! pic.twitter.com/wkNPLqA7zI — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 7, 2020