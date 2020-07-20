WWE has announced Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black for tonight's RAW episode.

This match comes after Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio in the "Eye For An Eye" match during The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Sunday. Rey will likely be held off tonight's RAW to sell the eye injury.

Rollins previously defeated Black on the June 1 RAW episode.

WWE is currently taping tonight's RAW at the Performance Center in Orlando. The only other match announced for tonight is Big Show vs. Randy Orton in an Unsanctioned Match.

Below is WWE's announcement on Black vs. Rollins: