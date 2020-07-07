WWE today announced the appointment of Kristina Salen as Chief Financial Officer reporting directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, effective August 3, 2020.

Frank A. Riddick III had been filling the position of interim Chief Financial Officer since January while the company searched for a permanent CFO following the departures of Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. They are also planning to appoint a permanent Chief Revenue Officer.

Salen served as the first CFO of Etsy, where she grew the business from $895 million in gross sales to $3 billion in four years, led and executed the company's IPO offering, and built and managed its Business Development, Strategic Planning, Investor Relations, Accounting, Tax and Data Analytics functions.

Salen also held CFO/COO roles with Moda Operandi and Translation Enterprises/United Masters, and managed global media and telecom funds with Fidelity Investments. Earlier in her career, she served in financial analyst positions with Oppenheimer Capital, Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and Lazard Freres & Co. She sits on the Board of Directors and Audit Committee for both SiriusXM and Cornerstone OnDemand.