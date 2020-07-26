WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio's son Dominik will be on tomorrow's episode of RAW to confront Seth Rollins.

WWE issued the following statement about the confrontation:

After a grotesque victory over Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins declared that no one was left to "stand in the way of the greater good." But there's one more man willing to defy The Monday Night Messiah. Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik, is coming to Raw to confront Rollins this Monday night. The Black Hand of Raw defeated Rey Mysterio at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, extracting his eye in the disturbing, first-ever Eye for an Eye Match. The next night, Rollins said Raw was now "free to fulfill its potential," and he drew the ire of Aleister Black after blaming the WWE Universe and Rey Mysterio himself for Rollins' actions. But Black, too, suffered the wrath of Rollins and Murphy, who targeted his arm in a vicious attack after their one-on-one match. With The Monday Night Messiah having taken out his father, Dominik is sure to be less than cordial. But can he avoid a similar fate?

Below is the updated line-up for Monday's taped RAW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL:

* Randy Orton opens the show and announces his next target

* Dominik Confronts Seth Rollins

* Andrade & Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander & Ricochet with the winners challenging RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits at WWE SummerSlam

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka defends against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a match where Asuka's title can be decided by pinfall, submission, count-out or DQ, including outside interference

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one with Dolph Ziggle in a non-title match. McIntyre gets to pick the stipulation and will announce it right before the match