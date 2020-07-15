WWE Extreme Rules takes place this Sunday at 7 pm ET at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE's The Bump will have a special PPV edition on Sunday morning at 10:30 ET on all of the company's social media platforms. This week's guests are: Seth Rollins, Hardcore Holly, D-Von Dudley, and NBA Champion Kenny "The Jet" Smith.

While the PPV is airing, WWE also streams a Watch Along on social media. So far, Bobby Roode, Mick and Noelle Foley, Drake Maverick, NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, JBL, and Sonya Deville have been announced.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage on Sunday! Below is the current card:

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler to reveal stipulation at the PPV.

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

WWE US Championship

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

Wyatt Swamp Fight (Non-Title Match)

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye for an Eye Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Bar Fight

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus