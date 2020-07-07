Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott has been announced for Wednesday's WWE NXT Great American Bash Night 2 episode.

The match was made after Swerve and Gargano got into it during last week's NXT episode, trying to break up a backstage fight between Mia Yim and Candice LeRae, who will face off in a Street Fight tomorrow night.

Above is a new promo for Night 2 of NXT's Great American Bash. Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow night:

* Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

* Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim in a Street Fight

* Breezango and Drake Maverick vs. El Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde)

* Mercedes Martinez returns to NXT TV

* NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All main event

Stay tuned for updates on Night 2 of the Great American Bash and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET tomorrow night.