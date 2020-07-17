Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Io Shirai was diagnosed with a jaw contusion after being kicked in the face by Dakota Kai as she celebrated with the NXT Women's Title on the entrance ramp. It is being considered day to day.

* Dominik Dijakovic suffered undisclosed injuries from the attack by Karrion Kross, and was also momentarily unresponsive after the attack. He is now alert.

* Denzel Dejournette suffered a hyperextended knee from the continued offense by Timothy Thatcher after their match. No word on the severity or recovery time.

Stay tuned for updates on this week's NXT Injury Report.