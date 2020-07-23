WWE has announced two segments for Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley are set to address the championship landscape in WWE. This will come just a few days before Banks goes up against RAW Women's Champion Asuka on RAW, in a match where the title can be decided by pinfall, submission, count out, or by outside interference. Banks has been in possession of Asuka's title since their Extreme Rules match ended in controversy last Sunday.

It was also announced that Naomi will appear on MizTV with John Morrison and The Miz this Friday. Naomi will be there to discuss last week's loss to Lacey Evans and the way the WWE Universe reacted on social media, speaking out about how they believe she deserves better.

As noted before, this week's SmackDown on FOX will also feature a Bar Fight between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, plus more fallout from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Friday's SmackDown will air at 8pm ET.