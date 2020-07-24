WWE has announced a loaded line-up for Monday's RAW episode on the USA Network.

It was announced tonight that Randy Orton will open up the show with an in-ring promo. The Legend Killer will be revealing his next target during the segment.

WWE has also announced a Triple Threat tag team match for Monday's RAW with Andrade & Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander & Ricochet. The winners will become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits for a title match at SummerSlam.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday's taped RAW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL:

* Randy Orton opens the show and announces his next target

* Andrade & Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander & Ricochet with the winners challenging RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits at WWE SummerSlam

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka defends against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a match where Asuka's title can be decided by pinfall, submission, count out or DQ, including outside interference

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defends against Dolph Ziggler. McIntyre gets to pick the stipulation and will announce it right before the match